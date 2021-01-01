Colère Refoulée // Pent-Up Anger T-Shirt - XXL - Also in: L, S, XL, M

Design by raf reyes: 'colère refoulée' stands for 'reprouched/pent-up anger' in english. Anger is one one of the five natural emotions we get 2hv in our basic set of hormonal/emotional reactions (as human beings).⁂ nd anger is most of the times a misperceived emotion; often associated with violence (which is its non-natural counterpart btw) and metaphorically → explosion. But what is it really about? Is this emotion only harmful? Does it have a particular usefulness? If something's indeed pent-up, it's restricted or held back in some way. You might appear calm and collected, but if you've secretly got a lot of pent-up anger it will eventually need to be released. Boom‼️.⁂ repressed emotions or stifled feelings/impulses 2 be freed and embraced and accepted/integrated longterm wise if you're aiming at/for homeostasis + peace of mind. Mixed media collage on garment. Digital to analog layering of 15+ visuals total (prints, embroidery, patches…). Short sleeve jersey shirt, hand-sewn with a crewneck profile, rib knit collar. Slightly cropped, relaxedboxy fit, bio washed. Heavyweight 210gsm premium cotton fabric, made with a super combed cotton blend to achieve the softest handfeel producible. 8000 stitches all embroideries total (back & front). Woven external tag. Interior label sewn specially to leave no stitch marks at the back. Named and numbered with each garment serial+drop no° purposely limited to 21 - in line with our veryrare™ 'quattromotto': quality, rarity, singularity & sustainability.