Colinda Dress

Casual daytime dresses are entire vibe at our boutique and this dress from O'Neill is a perfect match. The breezy lightweight fabric makes it great for the warmer weather and the careful details like the faux front wrap design add style. Perfect to wear on a day at the park. Features:- Wide straps making it very bra friendly- Yarn dye design- Faux front wrap design- Hidden button closure- Ruffled hem- Black colorWe bet this would be so cute if you throw on a denim jacket and sneakers. Want to make it dressier? Add a sparkly gold sandals and some layered jewelry.