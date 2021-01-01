Off-White Collage Satin Tailored Jumpsuit

Crafted of sleek satin, this ultra-modern suiting jumpsuit flaunts a menswear-inspired silhouette and logo corset accent giving a signature feel. V-neck Winged lapels Long flare sleeves Front button corset panel Button cuffs Tapered leg Satin finish Lined Viscose/cupro Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 60" from shoulder to hem Rise, about 10" Inseam, about 28" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Designer and CEO Virgil Abloh launched to fame in 2012 for Off-White's streetwear-heavy aesthetic. Blending the cool look and feel of hoodies and sweatpants with highly tailored suiting, eveningwear and separates, Abloh consistently cites the cultural zeitgeist as ongoing inspiration. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Off-white > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Off-White. Color: Black. Size: 4.