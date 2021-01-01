Collage The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by Dorothy and Toto T-Shirt

Classic Vintage collage art style "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" book. Great mosaic for those who love the popular adventures of Dorothy with her ruby slippers, her dog Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Woodman and Cowardly lion. TAGS: Ruby Slippers Toto Scarecrow Tin Woodman Cowardly Dorothy Wizard of Oz Flying Monkeys Movie book witches witch yellow brick road Kansas Film Gift t shirts Christmas Birthdays Halloween Novelty kids boys girls tee vintage Emerald City fantasy musical Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem