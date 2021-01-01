SKIN PHARMACY Collagen Time Reversing SPF30 Day Moisturiser 50ml in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

Our Collagen Time Reversing SPF 30 Day Moisturiser is designed to stimulate the production of collagen in the skin, working to achieve firmer and plumper skin for a rejuvenated, youthful look. Formulated with SPF 30, to protect from UVA and UVB rays. The main active ingredients are:1) Collasurge, is composed of marine collagen amino acids to hydrate the skin, working to prevent water loss and improve the suppleness of the skin2) Collageneer, works to stimulate the production of collagen, aiming to improve skin tone and elasticity3) Glycofilm, aims to protect the skin from environmental stresses4) Panthenol, works to hydrate and deeply moisturise the skin 50ml Made in the UK