ONLY AT SAKS. This long-sleeved, V-neck sweater features a diamond stitch pattern. V-neck Long sleeves 100% wool Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem. Mens Pvt Brands - Sfamc Sportswear > Saks Fifth Avenue > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Saks Fifth Avenue. Color: Navy. Size: XL.