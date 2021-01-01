MKF Collection Grace Shoulder Bag & Wristlet Set By Mia K.-Blush

MKF Collection was established by quality and functionality. Design Inspired by the diverse culture globally, MKF designers aspire to make more unique, stylish and timeless pieces that will complement your personal style. Functionality MKF offers a wide variety of complementary memorable pieces that will complete your outfit, and allow access to daily necessities on the go. NOTICE: This bag is part of the MKF Collection by Mia K. and has no association with Mia Farrow •MATERIAL: Made of High-Quality Vegan Leather •FEATURE: The Grace Shoulder bag design with luxurious gold tone embellishments, this cross-body bag can be worn more than one way. Fitted with an adjustable buckle strap, Comes with a matching wallet. Hand-Painted Edges, Press-Studs on each corner, Gold metal corner pieces, Mia K. Removable Keychain. Zipper closure for protection. •POCKETS: One Exterior zipper back pocket, One Exterior front slit pocket, Two internal slit pocket, One internal zipper pocket. •MEASUREMENTS: 6 in L x 7.5 in H x 3.5 in D •Wallet 7 in L x 4 in H x 1.5 in D •Handle Drop: 9” •Adjustable shoulder straps extend to 33 in. •Recommended Weight: 10 LB •DETAILS: The Grace Shoulder bag is a classic comfortable bag, can be worn more than one way, both handle and Shoulder strap are removable with a gold leash to remove at your comfortability, two large gold metal circle ring, where you can install and remove the handles and shoulder strap. Grace has two exterior pockets, a front slit pocket with gold studs and gold metal corner, a snap for protection. A backpack zipper with zipper puller. •The Grace Shoulder bag is a set of two for one, Grace comes with a matching flap wallet. The flap wallet has an exterior front slit pocket. Internal credit card slots front and back wall, middle internal zipper.