MKF Collection Hailey Smartphone Convertible Crossbody Bag (2 PCS SET)  by Mia K. - Mustard

Design meets function with our convertible crossbody phone case and bag combination. The Hailey Smartphone Convertible Crossbody Bag has all the features you have been waiting for, with its modern design, this elevated convertible bag is perfect for all your on-the-go, hands-free activities. It’s designed in a rounded silhouette crafted from snake-embossed high quality vegan leather with 3 credit cards slots inside and its adjustable and detachable shoulder strap make it effortlessly chic crossbody bag. You can choose to use it with the smartphone case, just slip your phone inside it for easy access while you are commuting. The Hailey Smartphone Convertible Crossbody Bag is designed with gold-tone embellishments, and refined hardware.POCKETS: Interior features 3 credit card slotsMeasurements: 7.25” L x 7.25”H X 1” WAdjustable Strap: 21”-24”DETAILS: High quality vegan leather Faux snake-embossed Gold-tone hardware 7.25” L x 7.25”H X 1” W Adjustable Strap: 21”-24” Removable and adjustable crossbody straps Interior details: Interior features 3 credit card slots Fabric Lining Zipper closure