An oriental woody fragrance for men. Crisp, sweet, spicy, sweet, powdery & intriguing. Top notes of lemon, mandarin, pink pepper, spearmint & juniper berries. Heart notes of cinnamon, fig, raspberry & plum. Base notes of labdanum, sandalwood, cedar, white musk & praline. Launched in 2011. Perfect for all occasions. Design house: Jean-Charles Brosseau. Scent name: Bois D'Orient. Gender: Mens. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDT Spray. Size: 1.7 oz. Barcode: 3760064743325. Jean-Charles Brosseau - Collection Homme Bois D'Orient Eau De Toilette Spray 50ml/1.7oz. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.