MKF Collection Jessie Snakeskin Satchel/ Backpack with Wristlet Pouch by Mia K.

NOTICE: This bag is part of the MKF Collection by Mia K. And has no association with Mia FarrowMATERIAL: Made of high-quality vegan leatherFabric liningFEATURE: Designed with luxurious gold tone hardwareMagnetic snap closureMetal feet to bag upright positionMatching wristlet pouchAdjustable straps and can be worn as a backpackPOCKETS: Interior features a spacious compartment with a slip-in pocket and a wall zipper pocketExterior features a back slip in pocketPouch features a spacious compartment with a front zipper pocketMEASUREMENTS: 14 in L x 9.5 in H x 4 in DShort Handle- 3 inAdjustable shoulder straps extend to 48 inPouch- 7.2 in L x 4.3 in HWristlet handle- 5 in