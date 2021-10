Love your look any day of the week fitted in the Johnston Murphy Collection Knit Blazer. Features front chest and hand welt pockets with genuine suede trim, and is made with birdseye neutral Italian knit fabric. Half-lined. Double vent back. Sewn in pocket square. Full-length sleeves. Standard notch lapel. Two-button front closure. 56% nylon, 42% wool, 2% spandex. Dry clean. Imported.