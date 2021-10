MATERIAL: Made of high-quality vegan leatherFabric liningFEATURE: Designed with luxurious gold tone hardwareTop zipper closureMetal feet to bag upright positionSlightly structured silhouettePOCKETS: Interior features a spacious three zipper compartments, two slip in pockets, and a wall zipper pocketMEASUREMENTS: 12.5 in L x 9 in H x 6 in DHandle Drop- 6 inAdjustable and removable shoulder strap extends to 50in