Russell Collection Ladies/Womens Short Sleeve Ultimate Non-Iron Shirt (White) - S - Also in: L, M, 3XL, XL, 4XL, XS, XXL

Our most premium shirt, offering a luxurious fabric and elegant contemporary design for a fashionably modern ladies shirt. - Made using the newest technologies of non-iron fabric that stays wrinkle free and keeps the wearer looking smart all day long. - Contemporary fit combined with contemporary design features. - Stylish and relaxed long edged collar. - Fashionable twin button fastening. - Shaping at the waist for flattering feminine silhouette. - Double turnback hem on sleeves. - Rounded hem. - The fine micro twill fabric is a great basis for a wide variety of decoration methods and especially suitable for outstanding embroidery. - The non-iron fabric doesnt decorate differently than comparable standard fabrics. - Weight: 120g/m². - Fabric: 100% Cotton Micro Twill. - XS (30-32: To Fit (ins), 4: Dress Size). - S (32-34: To Fit (ins), 6: Dress Size). - M (34-36: To Fit (ins), 8: Dress Size). - L (36-38: To Fit (ins), 10: Dress Size). - XL (38-41: To Fit (ins), 12: Dress Size). - 2XL (41-44: To Fit (ins), 14: Dress Size). - 3XL (44-47: To Fit (ins), 16: Dress Size). - 4XL (47-51: To Fit (ins), 18: Dress Size). - Gender: Women