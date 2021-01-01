Russell Collection Ladies/Womens V-Neck Knitted Pullover Sweatshirt (Charcoal Marl) - XL - Also in: 3XL, XXS, L, XS, S, 2XL, M, 4XL

The classic, contemporary styled easy care V-neck pullover with a feminine fit - for stylish layering over shirt or polo. - Easy care CottonBlend that combines the coolness and lightness of Cotton with the softness, warmth and stain resistance of acrylic. - Elastane on cuffs and waistband trim to retain shape and smart appearance. - Contemporary styling. - Set-in-sleeve. - Quick to dry. - Extensive range. - Washable at 40°c and tumble dryable. - Fine gauge knit provides an excellent surface for embroidery and badging. - Weight: 275g/m². - Fabric: CottonBlend 50% Cotton 50% Acrylic. - Size: XXS Chest To Fit (ins) 28-30, dress size 6. - XS Chest To Fit (ins) 30-32, dress size 8. - S Chest To Fit (ins) 32-34, dress size 10. - M Chest To Fit (ins) 34-36, dress size 12. - L Chest To Fit (ins) 36-38, dress size 14. - XL Chest To Fit (ins) 38-40, dress size 16. - 2XL Chest To Fit (ins) 40-42, dress size 18. - 3XL Chest To Fit (ins) 42-44, dress size 20. - 4XL Chest To Fit (ins) 44-46, dress size 22. - Gender: Women