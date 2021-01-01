MKF Collection Lilli Satchel By Mia K. -Red wine

MKF Collection was established by quality and functionality. Design Inspired by the diverse culture globally, MKF designers aspire to make more unique, stylish and timeless pieces that will complement your personal style. Functionality MKF offers a wide variety of complementary memorable pieces that will complete your outfit, and allow access to daily necessities on the go. NOTICE: This bag is part of the MKF Collection by Mia K. and has no association with Mia Farrow •MATERIAL: Made of High-Quality Vegan Leather. •FEATURE: Design with Luxurious gold tone embellishments. The Lilli Satchel is our new comfortable seasonless style. The Lilli Satchel is a two-material bag, Smooth snake print in the body with matching, trim material. Hand-stitched and hand pressed studs. A Back-zipper pockets for your use, a lovely smooth top handle, plus with our keychain at your use. •POCKETS: one exterior zipper pocket, two interior pockets, one interior zipper pocket, •MEASUREMENTS: 11 in L x 10 in H x 5 in D •Handle drop: 3.5” •Recommended Weight: 10 LB •DETAILS: The Lilli Satchel is a classic grab and go bag, a back-zipper pocket. Smooth top handles, the handles are smooth and comfortable for holding. Shoulder strap is adjustable and removable perfect to strap and go. The Lilli Satchel has hand pressed studs around the flap of the bag, hand-stitched around the whole bag, has a unique closure that makes it very comfortable to open and close and easy to enter all your belonging. The Lilli Satchel is comfortable enough to fit your phone, Notebooks, and iPad. Is the perfect bag for work and very fashionable to go out! The Lilli Satchel has our circle Mia K. Collection Emblem keychain for decoration