MKF Collection Mel M Signature Crossbody By Mia K. -Black

MKF Collection was established by quality and functionality. Design Inspired by the diverse culture globally, MKF designers aspire to make more unique, stylish and timeless pieces that will complement your personal style. Functionality MKF offers a wide variety of complementary memorable pieces that will complete your outfit, and allow access to daily necessities on the go. NOTICE: This designer bag is part of the MKF Collection by Mia K. Farrow •MATERIAL: Made of high quality vegan leather •Fabric lining •FEATURE: Designed with luxurious gold tone embellishments •M signature design •Zip top closure •Metal feet to keep bag upright position •Structured •POCKETS: Interior features a spacious compartment includes wall zipper pocket and a deep slip in pocket •Exterior features a back-zipper pocket •Measurements: 10 in L x 7 in H x 3.5 in D •Adjustable shoulder strap extends up to 48in •Details: The Mel M signature crossbody, is part of the M signature series, of the MKF Collection. This bag features our iconic logo print and compact silhouette with while the sleek shoulder strap provides you the freedom to wear it whichever you want.