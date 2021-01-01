Russell Collection Mens Easy Care Tailored Poplin Shirt (French Navy) - XL - Also in: S, 4XL, M, 3XL

One of the great classic shirt fabrics, combining elegance with durability and wearer comfort. - Smart and stylish shirt design in a fine poplin fabric. - Tailored fit. - Contemporary, tailored cut with modern stiffened, semi-cutaway boned collar. - Stylish, rounded edge 2 button adjustable cuff, with option for cuff links. - Rounded hem. - The elegant lightweight fabric is especially suited for finer embroideries. - Weight: 110- 115g/m². - Fabric: 35% Cotton Poplin, 65% Polyester. - S (36-38: Chest (ins)), Neck size (ins) 14.5-15. - M (38-40: Chest (ins)), Neck size (ins) 15. - L (40-42: Chest (ins)), Neck size (ins) 16-16.5. - XL (42-44: Chest (ins)), Neck size (ins) 17-17.5. - 2XL (44-46: Chest (ins)), Neck size (ins) 18. - 3XL (46-48: Chest (ins)), Neck size (ins) 18.5-19. - 4XL (48-50: Chest (ins)), Neck size (ins) 19.5. - RUSSELL COLLECTION - a variety of Mens and Womens corporatewear in a wide range of styles, colors and sizes. - Gender: Men