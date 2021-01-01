Russell Collection Mens Short Sleeve Easy Care Fitted Shirt (Black) - 16 - Also in: 18, 17

Fitted cut and contemporary design make this style the right choice wherever a modern appearance is required. - Smooth fabric with a slight stretch for added comfort and fit. - Smart, semi cut-away collar with single button. - Rounded hem. - Shirt style without chest pocket, allowing for improved decoration possibilities on the chest area. - Weight: 140g/m². - Fabric: 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane Poplin. - 14.5. - (36-38: Chest (ins)). - 15.5 (38-40: Chest (ins)). - 16. - (40-42: Chest (ins)). - 17. - (42-44: Chest (ins)). - 18 (44-46: Chest (ins)). - 18.5. - (46-48: Chest (ins)). - 19.5. - (48-50: Chest (ins)). - RUSSELL COLLECTION - a variety of Mens and Womens corporatewear in a wide range of styles, colours and sizes. - Gender: Men