Russell Collection Mens Short Sleeve Easy Care Oxford Shirt (Bright Navy) - 15 - Also in: 16, 19, 21, 18, 17, 20

Tried and tested workplace staple that combines exceptional durability with great attention to detail. - Classic shirt cut, high quality Oxford fabric with excellent finish. - A must-have for every workplace. - Button down collar. - Back yoke with 2 side pleats. - V-shaped pocket over left chest. - Rounded hem. - A reliable, tried and tested choice, the benchmark in its category. - Also available in ladies sizes, code 933F. - Weight: 130-135g/m². - Fabric: 70% Cotton, 30% Polyester. - 14.5 (36-38: Chest (ins)). - 15 (36-38: Chest (ins)). - 15.5 (38-40: Chest (ins)). - 16 (40-42: Chest (ins)). - 16.5 (40-42: Chest (ins)). - 17 (42-44: Chest (ins)). - 17.5 (42-44: Chest (ins)). - 18 (44-46: Chest (ins)). - 18.5 (46-48: Chest (ins)). - 19 (46-48: Chest (ins)). - 19.5 (48-50: Chest (ins)). - 20 (50-52: Chest (ins)). - 21 (52-54: Chest (ins)). - RUSSELL COLLECTION - a variety of Mens and Womens corporatewear in a wide range of styles, colors and sizes. - Gender: Men