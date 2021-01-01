Russell Collection Mens Short Sleeve Poly-Cotton Easy Care Poplin Shirt (French Navy) - 18 - Also in: 17

One of the great classic shirt fabrics, combining elegance with durability and wearer comfort. - A fine poplin fabric in a classic shirt design. - Classic style boned collar. - Back yoke with 2 side pleats. - Mitre shaped pocket over left chest. - Straight bottom hem. - Weight: 100-110g/m². - Fabric: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton Poplin. - 14.5. - (36-38: Chest (ins)). - 15.5 (38-40: Chest (ins)). - 16. - (40-42: Chest (ins)). - 17. - (42-44: Chest (ins)). - 18 (44-46: Chest (ins)). - 18.5. - (46-48: Chest (ins)). - 19.5. - (48-50: Chest (ins)). - RUSSELL COLLECTION - a variety of Mens and Womens corporatewear in a wide range of styles, colors and sizes. - Gender: Men