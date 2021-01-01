Russell Collection Mens V-Neck Knitted Pullover Sweatshirt (Black) - 4XL - Also in: XXS, 3XL, L, 2XL, XL, M, XS, S

The classic, contemporary styled easy care V-neck pullover - for stylish layering over shirt or polo. - Easy care CottonBlend that combines the coolness and lightness of Cotton with the softness, warmth and stain resistance of acrylic. - Elastane on cuffs and waistband trim to retain shape and smart appearance. - Contemporary styling. - Fully fashioned knitted V-neck pullover with set-in-sleeve. - Quick to dry. - Extensive range. - Washable at 40°c and tumble dryable. - Fine gauge knit provides an excellent surface for embroidery and badging. - Also available in ladies sizes, code 710F. - Weight: 275g/m². - Fabric: CottonBlend 50% Cotton 50% Acrylic. - XS (34-36: To Fit (ins)). - S (36-38: To Fit (ins)). - M (38-40: To Fit (ins)). - L (40-42: To Fit (ins)). - XL (42-44: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (44-46: To Fit (ins)). - RUSSELL COLLECTION - a variety of Mens and Womens corporatewear in a wide range of styles, colors and sizes. - Gender: Men