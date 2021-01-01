MKF Collection Nobella Crossbody Bag by Mia K. - Charcoal Combo

NOTICE: This bag is part of the MKF Collection by Mia K. and has no association with Mia Farrow MATERIAL: Made of High-Quality Vegan Leather. FEATURE: Design with Luxurious gold tone embellishments. The Melly Crossbody is everyone favorite everyday crossbody, It is worn two ways, Can be worn as a crossbody and a wristlet, it has a zipper closure making it easy to put in belonging and go. Our Crossbody is a one-compartment spacious bag. Our handles are expendable and comfortable, smooth for holding. The Melly Crossbody is hand-painted edges, a gold rich chain with our Mia k Collection plate hanging in front for decorations. Melly Crossbody has adjustable and removable crossbody strap, making it easy to adjust to your liking and go. POCKETS: 1 exterior zipper pocket, 1 exterior front pocket 2 interior pockets, 1 interior zipper pocket with our signature Mia K. Collection Plate. MEASUREMENTS: 8.3 in L x 7.2 in H x 2.7 in D Short wristlet handle 8 in Adjustable shoulder strap extends to a 42 in DETAILS: The Melly Crossbody is everyone favorite everyday crossbody, It is worn two ways, Can be worn as a crossbody and a wristlet, it has a zipper closure making it easy to put in belonging and go. Our Crossbody is a one-compartment spacious bag. Our handles are expendable and comfortable, smooth for holding. The Melly Crossbody is hand-painted edges, a gold rich chain with our Mia k Collection plate hanging in front for decorations. Melly Crossbody has adjustable and removable crossbody strap, making it easy to adjust to your liking and go.