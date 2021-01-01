MKF Collection Paula Shoulder Bag with matching wallet by Mia K. - Pewter

The perfect everyday bag, our Paula Shoulder Bag is crafted from pebbled high quality vegan leather with polished gold tone embellishments. The Paula Shoulder features a convenient exterior zipper pocket with two beautiful tassels to open it and has a spacious interior with a secure center zip compartment and multiple pockets to keep everything you need in its place. It has top zipper closure to keep your items secure all day and an adjustable and removable crossbody strap. The Paula Shoulder Bag comes with a matching Wallet.POCKETS: Interior features a padded zip compartment, a wall zip pocket and two slip pockets. Exterior features one zippered back pocket and one front zippered pocketMeasurements: 13.5” W x 12.5” H x 6.3” DHandle Drop: 7.5”Adjustable and removable strap: 12.6”- 26”Wallet: 7.5” W x 4”H X 0.75” DDETAILS: • High quality vegan leather • Gold-tone hardware • 13.5” W x 12.5” H x 6.3” D • Handle Drop: 7.5” • Removable shoulder and crossbody straps • Interior details: a padded zip compartment, a wall zip pocket and two slip pockets • Exterior details: one back zippered pocket and one front zippered pocket • Fabric Lining • Zipper closure • Matching Wallet