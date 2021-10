MATERIAL: Made of high-quality vegan leather Fabric lining Zip top closure FEATURE: Designed with luxurious gold tone embellishments Tab-front design with studded Milan logo POCKETS: Interior features a spacious compartment with a zippered wall pocket and open pouch pocket Exterior features two front zippered pockets and one back zippered pocket Measurements: 7 in W x 9 in H x 2 in D Removable/shoulder strap, adjustable up to 48 in