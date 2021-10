NOTICE: This bag is part of the MKF Collection by Mia K. and has no association with Mia FarrowMATERIAL: Made of high quality soft vegan leatherFabric liningFEATURE:Designed with luxurious gold tone embellishments and front tab M logo.Zip top closurePOCKETS:Interior features a spacious compartment with zippered and open Pockets.Exterior features Three front zippered pockets and one back zippered pocketMEASUREMENTS: 9.5 in L x 11 in H x 3 in DAdjustable shoulder strap, adjustable up to 44 in