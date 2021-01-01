MKF Collection Siena M Signature Handbag by Mia K. - White Siena

MKF Collection was established by quality and functionality. Design Inspired by the diverse culture globally, MKF designers aspire to make more unique, stylish and timeless pieces that will complement your personal style. Functionality MKF offers a wide variety of complementary memorable pieces that will complete your outfit, and allow access to daily necessities on the go. NOTICE: This bag is part of the MKF Collection by Mia K. and has no association with Mia Farrow Made of high quality faux leather Fabric lining Designed with luxurious gold tone embellishments and detachable faux leather Milan logo medallion Metal feet to keep purse upright Zip top closure Interior features a spacious compartment with two zippered pockets and slip in pockets Exterior features back zippered pocket and front zippered pocket, that also has an additional compartment with a snap closure it also has two zippered pockets to give additional space to compartment. Handle drop 7 in Removable/adjustable shoulder strap, adjusts up to 50 in Measurements: 14.5 in W x 10 in H x 5.5 in D