Our Simone Clutch is the perfect easy, compact, and practical bag. This beautiful clutch is crafted from textured vegan leather with polished gold-tone embellishments. The Simone Clutch has a top zipper closure to keep your items secure and it features a convenient interior space with a wall zippered pocket, a deep slip pocket, and 6 cards slots that will keep your necessities neatly in place. No matter where the day or evening takes you, The Simone Clutch is the perfect grab-and-go bag.