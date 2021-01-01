DOLCE & GABBANA Collection W Flare Jeans

From the Collection W Collection. Flare jeans with structured seaming and contrast goldtone logo at front. Belt loops Zip fly and button closure Five-pocket style Goldtone hardware 93% cotton/5% elastane/2% spandex Machine wash Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Rise, about 13" Inseam, about 32" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Mediterranean-inspired prints and luxe silhouettes are mainstays of the Italian label, launched in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The eye-catching line includes a lineup of sleek clothing and maximalist shoes and handbags. Advanced European - Dolce And Gabbana Rtw > Dolce & gabbana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. DOLCE & GABBANA. Color: Variante Abbinata. Size: 6.