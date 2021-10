ONLY AT SAKS. Cut with a refined, straight leg silhouette these lounge pants have a soft, knit fabrication. Drawstring waistband Pull-on styling Waist slant pockets Back patch pocket 90% wool/10% cashmere Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Straight leg silhouette Inseam, about 28" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Private Brand - Sfa Cashmere > Saks Fifth Avenue > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Saks Fifth Avenue. Color: Dove Grey. Size: Medium.