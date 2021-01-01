Chloe Colleen Lock Earrings in Metallic Gold Polished silver and gold brass. Made in Italy. Measures approx 0.75W x 1H. Padlock detail with logo engraving. Hinged closure for pierced ears. Sold as a pair. CLOE-WL55. CHC20SFE35CB7. About the designer: Chloé was founded in 1952 by Egyptian-born Parisian Gaby Aghion in a bid to provide an alternative to couture. Today, it is headed by French designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi. Beautifully executed pieces with a retro-tinged sensibility are the cornerstone of the house – think sharp tailoring, leather separates and relaxed dresses.