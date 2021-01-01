Colleen Lopez Square Gemstone Dial Curb-Link Chain Bracelet Watch - Larimar

Colleen Lopez Square Gemstone Dial Curb-Link Chain Bracelet Watch Keep track of time in the most stylish way wearing this stainless steel watch with a gemstone dial and sparkly white zircon hour makers. The curb link bracelet features removable clasps for easy adjustment and fit. Bracelet approx. 8-1/2"L x 3/4"W; fits 6-1/8" to 7-3/8" wrist Case approx. 1-1/8"L x 1-1/8"W x 3/8"H Stainless steel Square case with gemstone dial White zircon hour markers with logo at 12 o'clock Hour, minute and second hands Water resistant up to 3ATM Japanese quartz movement Flat mineral crystal Stainless steel stem with coordinating enamel cabochon Stainless steel curb-link chain bracelet Foldover clasps (1 fixed and 2 removable) Manufacturer's 3-year limited warranty Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Color-Enhanced Pink Opal - Square (22.5mm) Luster-Enhanced Azurite Malachite - Square (22.5mm) Larimar - Square (22.5mm) White Zircon - Round; 0.11ctw