Nike College Dri-FIT Velocity Men's T-Shirt

REP YOUR SQUAD IN SWEAT-WICKING COMFORT. The Nike College Dri-FIT Velocity (Kentucky) T-Shirt is made of sweat-wicking technology to help keep you dry and comfortable, and team details at the chest let you represent your team wherever you go. Benefits Dri-FIT technology helps keep you dry and comfortable. Team details let you show your pride. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: CT7602; Color: Dark Grey/Pewter Grey; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult