Add a little edge to your look with these Rivieras College Slip-Ons. Oxford printed polyester upper. Slip-on construction. Metallic logo at the heel. Round-toe silhouette. Saddle-stitched welt. Terrycloth lining. Sheepskin leather footbed. Rubber gum outsole. Made in Spain. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size EU 45 (US Men's 11), width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.