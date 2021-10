REVERSIBLE AND CROPPED. Cool down and change it up in the Nike College (Clemson) Crop Top. Its reversible design, featuring graphics on both sides, works overtime in showing love for the Tigers. Benefits Knit fabric is soft and comfortable. Reversible design lets you choose between 2 looks. Product Details Loose fit for a roomy feel 56% cotton/44% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: CW5112; Color: Dark Grey Heather; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult