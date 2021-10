Love and Check ur Colon Cancer Awareness Blue Tee Gifts for mom who is a survivor and a warrior. Make sure to check your Colon with a colonoscopy. Perfect blue colon cancer apparel to support women and men who has Colorectal disease. Perfect if you are looking for colon cancer awareness products. Great Tee for men and women and kids who want to support colon cancer with blue apparel! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem