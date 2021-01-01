Avanti Colony Palm Bath Towels, One Size , White

Give your bathroom a tropical island feel with this printed palm tree bath towel set.beaded accentpalm tree and cursive script designincludes bath, hand and fingertip towelsCotton. Washable. Imported.Bath towel: 27x50"Hand towel: 16x30"Fingertip towel: 13x18"Care tip: Some lint may be observed in the first few launderings of towels, and will diminish with each subsequent laundering. This does not affect the look, feel or performance of your towels. Please follow the recommended care instructions on the label and keep the lint trap clean on your dryer.