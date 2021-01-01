Nexxus Color Assure Keratin Conditioner Purple Conditioner 8.5 oz

Bleaching and dying your hair can result in dull, brassy or uneven color. Naturally blonde, silver or gray hair tones can take on a dull or brassy sheen. Nexxus Color Assure Blonde Assure Color Toning Purple Conditioner can be your solution to the dryness, dullness or brassiness that comes with blonde, gray, silver, bleached, or color treated hair. Featuring a rich sulfate free formula of keratin protein and lavender pigments, this purple conditioner for brassy hair is a welcome addition to any blonde-, gray- or silver-haired woman's line of hair products. Simultaneously a hair toner and hair conditioner, this purple hair treatment reduces brassiness, boosts shine and evens hair tone. Plus, this color toning conditioner adds moisture and helps improve the overall health of your hair, especially if you're using hair dyes or bleach to achieve your dream color. This Nexxus conditioner works best with other Nexxus Blonde Assure hair products, including shampoo. Following a shampoo for color treated hair, simply apply a quarter-size amount of this keratin hair treatment and conditioner and leave on for three to five minutes. After rinsing and drying, you'll start to see a more even tone and moisture permeate your natural blonde, natural silver, natural gray or color treated hair. You can trust your hair color and health to Nexxus scientists. When hair is treated with protein, it becomes reinvigorated with life. We know shampoo and conditioner for color treated hair and vulnerable natural hues!