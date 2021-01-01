ILIA - Color Block Lipstick - Marsala

Ilia believes that you should always be mindful when it comes to the ingredients used in makeup, which is why the brand focuses on organic and natural extracts. Part of its 'Color Block' range, this conditioning lipstick is formulated with Castor Seed Oil, Mango Seed Butter and Apricot Oil that work together to plump and soften. Its velvety texture seamlessly glides on and sets to a creamy finish. - 'Marsala' is a neutral brown with cool undertones - Sunflower Seed Wax seals in moisture - Vegan - Gluten-free