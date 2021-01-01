Living Proof Color Care Conditioner (8 fl. oz.)

Protect your color while maintaining hair's health with Living Proof's Color Care Conditioner. The lightweight formula conditions every strand and helps seal in color while creating an outer layer that restores damaged hair due to the color treatment process.Key Ingredients:Patented Healthy Hair Molecule: helps hair stay cleaner, longerLightweight Base: silicone-free conditioning, adds slip to the hair to prevent future damageEmollient Blend: enhances natural shineLocking Molecule: forms a hydrophobic layer on hair, even after it's rinsed, to help lock in your colorCuticle Sealing Agent: seals the hair cuticle to reduce porosity and help protect against color lossKey Benefits:Color Care system* makes hair color last 2x longer (*Color Care Shampoo, Conditioner, Whipped Glaze)Helps lock in your color Provides lightweight conditioning and enhances natural shineHelps hair stay cleaner, longerTip: You lose the most color during your first few washes after your color service. Start using the Color Care Shampoo & Conditioner the next time you wash your hair post-treatment to help protect your color for long-lasting results.