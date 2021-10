Hold on to your hair’s brilliant color for longer when you cleanse strands with Living Proof Color Care Shampoo. Free of silicone and sulfates, the gentle shampoo nourishes and washes away impurities without also stripping strands of their color. Living Proof's color-safe cleanser protects strands from several elements that threaten to harm your chosen hue, such as hard water, harsh UV rays and other environmental damage.