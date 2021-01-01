MILK MAKEUP Color Chalk Multi-Use Powder Pigment, One Size , Beige

What it is: A clean, extruded-powder pigment that glides on smoothly for buildable payoff on eyes, cheeks, and lips. It comes in a peel-off wrapper and a portable, reusable tube.Ingredient Callouts: This product is gluten-free, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: Build bolder color with silky, shimmering shades. Designed to be used wet or dry, this formula has a subtle scent made with a blend of essential oils. It comes in a peel-off wrapper and a protective, portable, reusable flip-top tube, so there's no unnecessary packaging, pan, or palette waste. Since these pigments are handmade, no two are alike.Suggested Usage:-Glide directly onto eyelids, cheeks, and lips. -Blend with your fingertips or a brush. -Use as a pigmented eyeshadow or eyeliner. -Use on lips for a diffused powdery look, or on cheeks as a metallic highlighter or blush. -Use with a wet brush for intensified payoff. Clean at SephoraClean at Sephora is formulated without a list of over 50 ingredients, including sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, phthalates, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.Ingredients:Mica, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Octyldodecanol, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Tapioca Starch, Sodium Carboxymethyl Starch, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, Tocopherol, Water/Aqua/Eau, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenylpropanol, Propanediol, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Silica, Tin Oxide, Caprylyl Glycol, Fragrance (Parfum), Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Red Iron Oxide (CI 77491), Black Iron Oxide (CI 77499), Yellow Iron Oxide (CI 77492).Clean at Sephora products are formulated without:Sulfates - SLS + SLES, Parabens, Formaldehydes, Formaldehyde-releasing agents, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Retinyl Palmitate, Oxybenzone, Coal Tar, Hydroquinone, Triclosan, Triclocarban, Undisclosed synthetic fragrances (Products can be formulated with disclosed synthetic fragrances that meet the following two criteria: (1) the synthetic fragrances do not include any of the ingredients listed in numbers 1 through 12 above and (2) the synthetic fragrances are at a concentration below 1% of the total formula) The following type of acrylates: (ethyl acrylate, ethyl methacrylate, methyl methacrylate, butyl methacrylate, hydroxypropyl methacrylate, tetrahydrofurfuryl methacrylate, trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate, aluminum salts), Animal Oils/Musks/Fats, Benzophenone + Related Compounds, Butoxyethanol, Carbon Black, Lead/Lead Acetate, Methyl Cellosolve + Methoxyethanol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone & Methylisothiazolinone, Mercury + Mercury Compounds (Thimerisol), Insoluble Plastic Microbeads (This prohibited ingredient applies to products that are meant to be rinsed off), Resorcinol, Talc (Talc that is free of any asbestos can be used in the formulation provided that Brand conducts testing to ensure that talc is free of any asbestos.), Toluene, Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) that is 0.1% or more of total formula, Ethanolamines DEA/TEA/MEA/ETA, Nanoparticles as defined by the European Commission, Petrolatum and Parrafin that is not USP grade, Phenoxyethanol that is 1% or more of total formulation, Polyacrylamide & Acrylamide, The following types of Styrene (Bromostyrene, Deastyrene/acrylates/dvbcopolymer, sodium styrene/divinylbenzene copolymer, styrene oxide, styrene), 1,4 Dioxane in final formulas must comply with the thresholds as follows: (10 or < ppm for products that are meant to be rinsed off, wiped off or removed, 3ppm or < for products that are meant to remain on the skin).