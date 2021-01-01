Color Code Bikini Top D-DDD Cups

Becca offers a modern look for woman who desires stylish options for her swim wardrobe. Maintaining her focus on fit, designer Rebecca Virtue created Becca to support and celebrate each woman in an updated way., Style Number: 853407 Make a splash in this classic wire-free swim top, Double-layer cups with removable foam inserts, Deep plunge neckline adds a sexy flair to this style, Self-tie stretch halter and back straps for a secure fit, High quality stretch microfiber AllDD+Bras,AllFullBusted,AllFullBustedAndHasHigherThanDD,AllSmallBusted,Average Figure,DDplus,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Spandex,NotMaternity,Soft Cup,Contour,Molded,Plunge front,Triangle Bra,Lined,Seamless,Halter,Non-adjustable straps,HasNonStandardBraSizes,Swimwear