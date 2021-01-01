Redken Color Extend Magnetics Shampoo, 10.1 Fl Oz

Color Extend Magnetics Sulfate-Free Hair Color Shampoo 10.1oz Our sulfate-free hair color protecting shampoo is a lightweight, gentle, conditioning & cleansing shampoo that uses Redken's IPN technology and amino-ions to leave your color treated hair 3x more fortified. Sulfate-Free Preserves haircolor, lightweight, gentle, conditioning cleanser Rich lather Amino-ions help seal in color Contains Redken's signature IPN technology COLOR-TREATED HAIR IS 3X FORTIFIED.* POWERED BY SUPERCHARGED AMINO-IONS âº Attract to the hair fiber âº Polymerize to create a hydrophobic barrier