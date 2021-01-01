Ilia Color Haze Multi-Matte Cheek, Lip & Eye Pigment in Waking Up. Ilia Color Haze Multi-Matte Cheek, Lip & Eye Pigment in Waking Up. A revolution in clean color cosmetics, ILIA Color Haze is a multi-functional product for cheeks and lips that can be built up in color intensity or blended out to a soft wash of color. The whipped formula is lightweight with a serum-like texture that nourishes the skin as it performs double duty blended out on cheeks for a soft and natural flush, or dialed-up for a natural matte finish on lips.. Waking Up - warm nude. Coconut and Jojoba Oil condition and soften, while the metal applicator allows for precise application. Vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without silicone, gluten, soy, nanoparticles, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, petro-chemicals, or synthetic fragrances. 0.23 oz. ILIR-WU152. CH-02-B. Looking to change the world's perception of organic beauty products, Sasha Plavsic introduced ILIA in 2011. Its ethical-sustainable approach is present throughout each product, from the nourishing and rejuvenating botanical-based formulas to the sleek recycled aluminum packaging. ILIA is dedicated to creating the purest products possible, with up to 85% bioactive organic ingredients making up each formulation. In combining skin-comforting elements with on-trend pigments, ILIA sets itself apart as the go-to brand for color-centric organic beauty.