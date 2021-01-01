Laura Geller Color Luster High Shine Lip Gloss

Laura Geller's high-shine lip gloss leaves your lips drenched in light-to-medium coverage with soft yet brilliant shine. The lightweight formula is infused with tomato extract, vitamin E, and kendi oil, leaving lips feeling soft and supple. It's for anyone in need of moisture and conditioning on their lips and who wants to make their lips appear fuller and healthier looking. The moisturizing, high-shine formula feels lightweight on lips. The conditioning ingredients leave lips feeling soft and supple. How do I use it: Apply to bare lips for everyday wear. Layer over top of any existing lip product for added brilliance and dimension. From Laura Geller.