Kenra's Color Maintenance Conditioner extends your haircolor and prevents fading. Add vibrancy and shine while replenishing moisture. Gently cleanse without stripping hair color. Additionally silk proteins help repair and strengthen your hair while emollients detangle your locks. Kenra Color Maintenance Conditioner 10.1 oz (disc) - Womens Kenra Conditioners