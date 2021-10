Color Quench Lip Tint - Pacifica Color Quench Naked Lip Tint packs major moisture & nourishing naturals into one amazing balm. Supported by fatty acids from avocado & coconut oils. Benefits Super hydrating sheer balm Formulated with essential fatty acids from rich avocado and coconut oil for healthy hydration Smells like coconut Clean lip balm formulated without talc, parabens, phthalates or mineral oil 100% Vegan Cruelty-free - Color Quench Lip Tint