COLOR WOW Color Security Shampoo & Color Security Conditioner Duo, for Normal to Thick Hair, 2-8.4 Fl oz

100% clean, sulfate-free shampoo is rich-lathering and ideal for all hair types Shampoo contains no ingredients (like silicones, thickening agents or conditioners) that stay behind, dulling and weighing hair down Moisturizing conditioner for normal to thick hair detangles, smooths & hydrates without weighing hair down Promotes healthier hair by not leaving any residues on scalp that can block follicles, impede new hair growth and prevent hair thinning Gentle and safe; great for colored, chemically treated or damaged hair, as well as thick, dense curly or coarse hair Rinse-clean formula protects against color fade and dulling; keeps color fresh, bright and sparkling Conditioner protects color and leaves hair bouncy and full bodied, never greasy, flat or brassy Safe for Keratin-treated hair, as well as hair extensions Paraben-free, sulfate-free, gluten-free and cruelty free Perfectly paired shampoo and conditioner set leaves your hair fresh, hydrated, vibrant and glossy