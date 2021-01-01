Maybelline Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner Makeup, Rich Wine, 0.01 oz.

Line up for defined and fully accentuated lips! Easily define your lip shape with Maybelline’s Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner. The mechanical shaping lip liner features a built-in sharpener to perfectly define, line, and fill your lips. The creamy smudge-proof formula prevents lipstick bleeding and feathering for a perfectly defined lip look. Available in 14 super-saturated shades of color-coordinating hues from nude lip colors such as Purely Nude and Nude Whisper to dark lip colors such as Rich Wine and Brick Red. Also available in clear, the Color Sensational Lip Liner can be used with all lip color shades as a lip primer to make your lipstick last longer, or outside your lip line as a barrier to help prevent feathering and bleeding. Coordinate your lip look with matching Color Sensational Lip Colors or create bold definition by lining your lips in a darker shade. The lip options are endless! Packaging May Vary