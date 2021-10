Achieve crisp and vibrant lip color with Mattes. Now, sensational color takes on a rich and comfortable feeling with a caring oil for smooth, supple lips. This creamy-matte formula leaves behind a sensuous, comfortable feeling, and soft matte finish. Available now in a wide range of nude, pink, red, and plum shades that are rich, warm, and ultra-flattering. Now, that's sensational! Packaging May Vary.